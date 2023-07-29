On the lookout for queens, princesses

This year’s Garvin County Free Fair is scheduled to hit the fairgrounds in Pauls Valley the week of Aug. 21-26.
A big part of the fair is the return of a county fair queen and princess.
The first queen was named in 2015, while the royal court hasn’t been part of the fair since 2019.
Young ladies age 5 to 12 interested in running for the Garvin County Free Fair Princess or age 13 to 18 for the Garvin County Free Fair Queen and reside in Garvin County, contact Tracie Mullendore at tracie.mullendore@okstate.edu to have more information sent to you.
The final stages for competition requirements are being completed at this time.
The selections for the 2023 queen and princess will be announced at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
•••
The Paoli FFA Booster Club will host a garage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to noon Friday, July 28 and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Lots of clothes, some antiques, furniture and more are featured as all proceeds raised will go back to help support Paoli FFA students.
Contact Ty LaRue at 580-603-3698 or Alex LaRue at 918-607-8858 for more.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Wednesday, Aug. 9 (1:30 to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges Wynnewood at police station in Wynnewood, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
• Wednesday, Aug. 16 (9:45 a.m. to noon) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls. Valley, 210 North Willow. Call Rhonda Slayden at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, Aug. 17 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay. Call Anthony Rouse at 405-756-4604.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for Aug. 26
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
A new support group for families of LGBTQ+ is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues. This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 14.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
•••
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
Opening at 10 a.m. the fundraiser goes all day long with specials featured each day.
The fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.