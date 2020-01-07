On the lookout for superheroes

Superhero types wanted – that's kind of the call sign for two night's worth of auditions for the next play planned by a Pauls Valley arts group.
It'll be a big departure from a holiday play last month for the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) as now the group seeks junior high and high school age students for the next production featuring superheroes like the kind from the movies.
Interested students can try their hand at getting a role in “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” during auditions set to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 9-10 at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, Paul and Walnut.
Again stepping in as director of the live play is Renee Mackey-Myler.
“This is only for junior and senior high students,” Mackey-Myler said.
“This play is primarily about Thor and Loki. They're in high school and there is some sibling rivalry between them. It's geared toward that particular age group.
“Anyone interested in auditioning needs to contact me, but they can do it cold,” she said, adding her email is jreneemyler@gmail.com.
The Thor and Loki story, which comes from the Marvel Universe and Disney, is familiar to longtime comic book readers and over the past few years has been a part of a series of blockbuster movies.
Because the characters are Marvel and Disney there are “specific rules” for those planning to present the play, such as always presenting the full name, “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play.”
Mackey-Myler believes lot of folks will enjoy watching this one regardless of their age.
“It's very much a comedy,” she said. “The script is quite funny. They will enjoy watching it because it's very funny.
“A lot of adults will be able to identify with the Marvel characters. They can also identify being that age and sibling rivalry.
“I picked all these plays knowing the community as a whole will enjoy them.”
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts on March 13-14 in the auditorium of Pauls Valley's junior high building.
The ACT season is scheduled to end with the big musical “Mamma Mia” in June.
•••
Auditions for the next local Missoula Children's Theatre visit are scheduled from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Bosa Community Center.
Open to all Pauls Valley, Whitebead and home-school kids, performances of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
