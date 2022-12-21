On the lookout for warm blankets

With temperatures outside expected to soon drop down into the cold and frigid range, a Pauls Valley church is teaming up with a homeless help group to quickly collect as many blankets as possible.
It's the House Church that's holding a blanket drive to help the homeless community in the area.
“We are asking for new, or like new blankets – no holes or stains – to be dropped off and then donated to our homeless community,” said volunteers with the nonprofit Hope for Tomorrow for Garvin County group.
“Our goal is to help the homeless in Garvin County.”
The big day is Wednesday, Dec. 21 as that's the time to drop off donated blankets at the House.
Other churches are also encouraged to collect blankets to help the homeless.
Anyone looking to help can also collect coats in new or “like new” condition, not worn out or stained.
Much like the blankets, any coats donated will be given to those in need.
