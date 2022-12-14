On with the show needs some help

The show must go on is the message from the director of a Pauls Valley musical on the way back after a postponement this fall.
At the same time Reneé Mackey-Myler told members of the PV Tourism Board help from the community will be needed if Funny Girl is to hit the stage this second time around.
Addressing the board last week, Mackey-Myler said the performance from the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) group has now been rescheduled for March 24-26 at the PV High School auditorium.
“Everything is in place, sound people, an orchestra,” she said.
“I want tourism to understand, I want the community to understand, we cannot do this without help. We do not pay people to commit to this. We do not pay people to come and act.”
Mackey-Myler says a musical like this one really depends on a lot of volunteers excited to work to put on the show. However, she adds they often don’t understand just how much time and effort must be committed to make it work.
According to the director, this is what led to the show’s postponement in October after a stage manager and some stage hands walked away shortly before the planned performance.
“They didn’t want to do it,” Mackey-Myler said. “That’s what happened.
“My cast were wanting this so badly they still wanted to do it and do some of the stage work themselves.
“After a lot prayer, thought and tears I decided to postpone and not do it at the expense of my cast.
“I am asking for somebody in this community that wants to be a stage manager and about three stage hands. If we don’t get them we can’t do it. I need people that can devote time to this.”
She does add most of the cast and an orchestra are ready to go forward as rehearsals are expected to return in early January.
Then there comes the issue of tourism sales tax money as the Funny Girl musical did previously receive $10,000 worth of support.
For now the money not already spent will be returned as the tourism board does plan to bring it back later for possible funding support a second time.
The artistic director of a local choral group is calling out praise for the support given so far by the tourism board.
Jack Bowman is with the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
“The first season we ended in the black. That’s largely due to your help,” Bowman said to tourism board members last week.
Bowman talked about previous performances like Handel’s Messiah, Pirates of Penzance and a gospel pianist who is part of the Billy Graham Crusades.
On the horizon are a concert planned in April, Broadway Meets Vivaldi in Pauls Valley, highlighting Wicked, Beauty and the Beast and Sound of Music, and Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, which is to be done in four venues.
There's also an event planned for next year called Nashville Meets Mozart in Pauls Valley as the hope is to bring in an actual Nashville artist.
“We want to bring tourists here and a little different kind of culture.”
