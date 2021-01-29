All the details are still being sorted out in the criminal case against a thief who had targeted a Pauls Valley church to be his next burglary victim.
Instead, a lone suspect, Sterling Carrol Morris, 34, of Oklahoma City, was literally caught in the act with a pickup truck full of stolen items early Wednesday morning.
Morris was first spotted by a Garvin County sheriff's deputy just outside of Beaty Baptist Church southwest of PV.
From there it turned into a high-speed pursuit and later a manhunt in some nearby woods before Morris was found hours later and taken into custody without incident.
More on the church burglary case will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
