One big show just the start

A Pauls Valley transplant is still working the game as he hopes to use his promotions experience to bring some really big music shows to his new town on a regular basis.
JB McElfresh of J&C Productions did get a little local tourism support during a recent meeting as he plans to bring a Willie Nelson tribute band to Pauls Valley for a benefit show planned in April.
For McElfresh that’s only the beginning as he hopes to use his past promotions work on the east coast to bring even bigger shows to Pauls Valley in the future.
He knows what he’s talking about as the biggest show he ever co-promoted was a near $3 million event featuring legendary musician Paul McCartney of The Beatles fame.
“For me this is something for the community to show yes, they want this,” McElfresh said during a recent PV Tourism Board meeting.
“This is a kind of first show to introduce myself to the community.”
The one show already booked and selling tickets online is the scheduled appearance of Michael Moore and his Willie and Family Live show on April 9 at Pauls Valley’s rodeo arena in Wacker Park.
“I’m looking to bring four to six shows a year. The only question is to promote in Pauls Valley or take the shows to a bigger audience,” he said.
“I live in Pauls Valley and would rather support my town. I want to bring these shows to Pauls Valley.”
As of last week McElfresh said only about 200 tickets have been sold, but the hope is for a whole lot more over the next few weeks.
“Right now most of the ticket sales have been outside of Pauls Valley,” he said, adding they’ve come from places like Houston and Dallas in neighboring Texas.
“I’m hoping for 750 to 1,000 people and to raise enough for one full scholarship for a Folds of Honor beneficiary.
“I hope to get more interest from people in Pauls Valley so it shows the community supports it.”
The good cause is 100 percent of the profits go to the Folds of Honor group, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of American’s fallen and disabled service members.
The vote did come to recommend $1,000 in tourism funds be given for the show, which McElfresh said could wind up being returned later.
“This is a good deal for Pauls Valley,” said C.J. Peachlyn.
“In the future we could look at the football stadium,” he said, referring to a local show venue.
Tickets are $30 and available at the website paulsvalleyconcerts.square.site online.
