One chapter has come to an end for a Stratford woman immersed in child sexual abuse accusations as she now faces a long prison sentence after a plea deal in a child porn case.
It was just a few weeks ago when Amanda Stowers, 37, was in a Garvin County District courtroom listening to testimony in a hearing on her charges of being in possession of child pornography.
Now Stowers has accepted a plea deal calling for a 15-year stint in prison, while other sexual abuse charges are moving from the state level here to the federal courts.
Stowers pleaded no contest last week to two state charges related to the pornographic materials found in the Stratford apartment she shared with her husband Kyle Holman, 38, and their two sons.
Both Stowers and Holman were initially given multiple criminal charges on accusations of sexually abusing the two boys.
Last summer Holman accepted a plea deal for the many charges he faced and was sentenced to a life term in prison with all but 22 years suspended.
Holman is now challenging the conviction and prison sentence based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling related to Native American jurisdiction. He also still faces state child porn charges as a hearing is scheduled in September.
It was a few months ago when Stowers also used the McGirt ruling to challenge the state's lack of jurisdiction to prosecute her in the criminal case.
The ruling determined Native American reservations were never formally disestablished by the U.S. Congress.
What it now means is most of Oklahoma is still considered tribal lands, including all of Garvin County, leaving the state with no authority to prosecute criminal acts when defendants or victims have Native American ancestry.
In Stowers' case the two victims are believed to be members of the Chickasaw Nation.
The state charges of child sexual abuse have since been dismissed as those criminal accusations against Stowers have been moved to federal court.
