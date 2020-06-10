The driver of a semi-truck was killed Tuesday when his vehicle struck another one broken down along a highway in a southern portion of Garvin County.
Peter Ndirangu, 54, of Dallas, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene as the tragic accident happened just before noon June 9 at a site about eight miles south of Wynnewood.
It was at this site where a second semi-truck was parked on the outside southbound shoulder along Interstate 35.
Also there to try and fix the truck's mechanical problems were Benjamin Calderon, 24, and Kevin Calderon, 21, both of Oklahoma City.
The two men had parked their pickup truck directly in front of the broken down semi-truck. Both were underneath the larger truck when the vehicle driven by Ndirangu, traveling southbound at the time, went off the highway to the right.
There it struck the parked semi, causing it to impact the two men working to get it fixed.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows both men were later listed in fair condition after being admitted into an Oklahoma City hospital.
Benjamin Calderon was taken by a Murray County EMS ambulance, while Kevin Calderon was airlifted as both wound up at OU Medical Center. Both sustained head and truck internal injuries.
A number of state troopers from the region responded to the wreck site. Assisting were firefighters from Wynnewood and Davis and police from Davis.
After the accident both southbound lanes of I-35 were shut down as traffic was initially diverted onto other highways in the area. That part of the highway didn't fully open back up for more than six hours.
The official cause of the fatality accident is still under investigation by OHP troopers.
