Authorities believe it was a simple case of inattention by one driver that led to a three-vehicle pile-up and one death in an accident this week near Pauls Valley and Paoli.
It appears a new construction zone from a road project closing northbound Interstate 35 traffic to one lane just north of the Garvin County line into neighboring McClain County played a part in the fatality accident Monday morning, March 2.
Killed in the accident was 63-year-old Julia Krause of Davis.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Krause was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse. Right behind was a semi-truck driven by Johnny Lee Spradlin, 58, of Tarrant, Texas.
Also traveling northbound was a second semi-truck driven by Auden Carrasco, 47, of Dallas, Texas.
According to the OHP, all three were moving at a slower speed because of traffic congestion as all the vehicles were coming up on the construction zone about 10 miles north of Pauls Valley.
Investigating troopers concluded the truck driven by Spradlin struck Kraus' sports utility vehicle from behind, which forced it into the other semi-truck. The SUV then went off the I-35 roadway to the right.
Kraus was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in her vehicle, James Kraus, 71, was taken by a Wadley's EMS ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was listed with leg and trunk internal injuries.
Neither truck driver was reported to have sustained any injuries.
“In attention” was the listed cause of the collision.
The report shows everyone involved in the accident was wearing seat belts at the time.
