One down, next election is up

One election down, on to the next one as a whole new series of deadlines is on the horizon for a primary runoff election coming in August.
The actual election day is Aug. 23, but the final day for voter registration is July 29, while requests for mailed absentee ballots must be submitted to the Garvin County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 8.
Much like the primary vote in June the ballot selection is heavier on the Republican side.
It starts with current U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon vying to be the Republican nominee in the race to fill the U.S. Senate seat opening up with the retirement of Jim Inhofe.
The winner will face Democratic nominee Kendra Horn in the November general election.
Running on the Democratic ticket for Oklahoma’s other U.S. Senate office are Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger.
For this one the winner will take on current incumbent Senator James Lankford, who is the Republican nominee this fall.
With that race being the only one for the Democrats’ runoff it’s back to the Republican races going before voters next month.
State Rep. Todd Russ and Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairman Clark Jolley are the Republicans running for state treasurer.
The one winning this race will go against Democrat Charles de Coune and Libertarian Gregory Sadler.
Joy Hofmeister has left her office of superintendent of public instruction to move over to the Democratic side to run against Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, along with Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent candidate Ervin Yen later this year.
For next month’s election Ryan Walters and April Grace are running to be the Republican nominee for the office Hofmeister has held for the past few years.
Leslie Kathryn and Sean Roberts are on the ballot for the Republican race for commissioner of labor.
The Republican runoff for corporation commissioner is between Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
Only a few Garvin County voters are expected to check the box for a couple of school propositions on the ballot for Alex in neighboring Grady County.
As for the primary election a couple of weeks ago, an issue calling for all liquor package stores in Garvin County to be able to open on Sundays went down as 55.8 percent of the votes, 2007 in all, opposed the measure, while another 1,589 votes were cast in support.
The two state House members covering Garvin County when new districts officially begin later this year both claimed wins in last month’s election.
District 42 incumbent state Rep. Cindy Roe defeated challenger Matthew Huggans with more than 64 percent of the vote.
Roe will next go against Democratic challenger Steve Jarman of Pauls Valley in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent state Rep. Tammy Townley of District 48 won her Republican primary over April Brown with more than 60 percent of the vote.
Sherrie Conley, whose House District 20 seat has in recent years included a piece of Garvin County, easily defeated Anthony Mackey in the Republican primary.
In the primary Gentner Drummond won a tight race over Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor to claim the Republican nomination. He will face Libertarian Lynda Steele later this year.
One Garvin County race coming in November is between current Associate District Judge Steve Kendall and challenger Laura McClain, who is now an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.