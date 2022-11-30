One final salute for police chief

One final salute is about to come Mitch McGill’s way as Pauls Valley’s police chief will soon step down after serving for a dozen years in the post.
The target date is Dec. 21 as that’s his last day as McGill plans to turn in his badge and wrap up his duties as the chief overseeing the Pauls Valley Police Department.
Although Jan. 4 is the last official day before McGill leaves his assistant chief, Derrick Jolley, has already assumed some of the administrative duties as the next police chief here.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have the support from the city, the job and the opportunities I’ve had,” McGill said.
“I’m very grateful to the city to the city council to the city manager, which most of the time has been James Frizell. It’s all been good to me.
“I’ve got to say the community involvement has always been great. It’s been a good run. I’ve always tried to run a professional organization, and I feel like I did that.
“Yes it’s stressful, but I don’t know if I would trade it for anything. It’s just time for a change.”
Going way back McGill grew up in nearby Sulphur graduating from high school there in 1995. He still lives on his family’s ranch just north of Sulphur.
In fact, his retirement takes him straight home as he plans to become a school resource officer with Sulphur Public Schools after his PV departure.
After three years of military service McGill used the influence of his parents to choose law enforcement as his profession.
His first job as a police officer was in Davis back in 1998.
“My mom was a dispatcher and my mom and dad were reserve police officers,” he said. “So, I just had that desire to serve.
“I have a love for being in law enforcement. It’s what gets me up in the morning and going.”
He joined the Pauls Valley department in January 2003, naturally starting at the “bottom.” Years later McGill was promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant serving as a training officer.
A tragic loss thrust him into the role of interim police chief in August 2010. A few months later in December he was formally appointed to the chief’s office.
“The transition from officer to law enforcement administration is a big leap,” he said.
“I went from being one of the guys out there chasing bad guys to being over the guys who chase bad guys.”
During his time as chief McGill says the challenges have definitely changed.
“COVID came along but we still had the resources to do the job. The hospital closing (in 2018) was also a big one. I had to facilitate getting EMS here, and that took a lot of my time to get it done.”
He’s quick to give credit to PV Fire Chief Mark Norman for playing a big role in that work.
“We were able to get Mercy here and they’ve been here ever since,” he said about the ambulance service.
“COVID came on the heels of that. We’re just now getting our head above water. I would say those were two of the bigger challenges.”
For most of McGill’s time as chief he says there’s been no real problems keeping a full staff.
In recent times that’s changed in a big way as it’s been a constant struggle to even get enough candidates to apply for open police slots.
He says a bad public image of law enforcement nationally in recent years and competition with other departments are big reasons.
“For the last decade law enforcement has been degraded by the media,” McGill said.
“They’ve shed law enforcement in a light that we’re bad. Social media has been a part of that.
“It’s been short of impossible to get good, qualified candidates who pass background checks to apply. I don’t know all the reasons why we can’t get enough people to apply today.
“Plus, we’re competing against the metro, the Chickasaw Nation, and we can’t pay at those levels.”
As for the choice of Jolley as his replacement, McGill says it’s not only a natural fit but a good one for the local department since Jolley has served here for so many years.
“I think he’s a good choice to offer it to.”
