A Hobart woman was critically injured when some type of unknown medical condition caused the vehicle she was driving to veer off a Garvin County road this past weekend.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows 28-year-old Ashleah Ake had a couple of children with her while driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban northbound on state Highway 74.
At nearly 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 the vehicle went off the roadway to the right at a site near North County Line Road.
According to the OHP report, the vehicle went through a fence and traveled nearly half a mile before striking a tree.
Ake was pinned in the vehicle for about 45 minutes before being freed by Elmore City firefighters using extrication tools.
Ake was airlifted from the scene and taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted into the hospital in critical condition with leg injuries.
The two children in the vehicle – an eight-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl – were not injured.
Troopers list medical condition as the cause of the accident.
