One killed in area wreck

One fatality came from a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in a neighboring county that included a Garvin County connection.
Lindsay resident Travis Allen, 26, was a passenger in a semi truck hauling a trailer that was rear-ended by a pickup truck just outside of the Ardmore city limits in Carter County.
Pronounced dead at the scene was 45-year-old Dennis Hamilton of Wilson, who was alone while driving a 2003 Ford pickup southbound on U.S. Highway 77.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating what might have caused Hamilton's truck to strike the rear of a truck-trailer at a listed time of 2:45 p.m. Nov. 23.
The tragic collision took place near Indian Hills Road just north of Ardmore.
Driving the semi truck southbound on the same highway was Shawn McGuire, 51, of Krebs.
Hamilton was pinned in the vehicle for over an hour as EMS officials reported he died from massive injuries sustained in the accident. He was taken by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home to its facility in Ardmore.
Along with the driver and Allen, others in the semi-trailer were Steven Watkins, 46, of Marietta, Nicholas Bagwell, 25, of Tulsa, and Derek C. Jones, 29, and Chance Cantrell, 36, both of Ardmore.
None of the six were reported to have been injured.
Ardmore firefighters were among those at the scene to assist investigating troopers.
