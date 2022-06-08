One more date before primary vote

Monday, June 13 is the last day to request a mailed absentee ballot for the upcoming primary election.
With election day set for June 28, more information about absentees is available at their office in the courthouse or online.
A long list of candidate races will come on the Republican primary ballot, while on the Democratic side it's really only a couple.
Here in Garvin County all voters can vote on the issue of whether or not to allow liquor package stores in the county to be open on Sundays.
Voters registered as Independent can vote in the Democratic primary, while Libertarians can only vote on the county proposition.
Here in Garvin County two races are for the state Legislature.
District 42 state Rep. Cindy Roe has a Republican challenger in Matthew Huggans, while Democrat Steve Jarman of Pauls Valley will face the winner in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent state Rep. Tammy Townley of District 48 will go against Republican challenger April Brown in the primary vote.
A single Garvin County race waiting for the general election in November is between current Associate District Judge Steve Kendall and challenger Laura McClain, who is an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
