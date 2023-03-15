One more election on the horizon

One election down, one to go, as voters in Pauls Valley and other cities in Garvin County will get their chance to decide a handful of municipal and school races.
The next election comes on April 4 as here in PV it’s a race for city council.
Incumbent Jocelyn Rushing, who for the past few years has also served as the local mayor, is set to go against challengers Matthew Huggans and Heather Mullens.
In a recent election board hearing two candidates for races in Wynnewood were stricken from the ballot.
The one that remains is Kenny Cook and Brandon Cross going against each other to be Wynnewood’s next marshal/police chief.
That’s not the only Wynnewood race as others include Mike Perry, Tonya Munn and David Sheppard vying for the council Ward 2 seat and Bruce Lyons and Autumn Cooper for council Ward 3.
Three candidates running for two offices with unexpired terms on the Maysville Board of Trustees are Terri Smith, Janet Davis and Anita Fran Uhles.
In a race to fill four two-year terms on the Lindsay City Council are Joshua Miller, Robin Staggs, Aaron Aprill, Mark Hall, Don Lough and Vern Rose.
School board races include Sandy Arroyo and April Brown for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellins and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
The deadline to get registered has passed, but the last day to request mailed absentee ballots in March 20.
As for the recent election, voters in Garvin County and Oklahoma turned down State Question 820.
The proposed recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma fell with nearly 62 percent of voters in the state opposing the measure. The overall vote count was 349,121 against and 216,883 in support.
Here in Garvin County the no’s finished with a 3,051 to 1,154 edge.
