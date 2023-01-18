Law enforcement and a Pauls Valley man apparently aren’t a good mix as last week he was charged with another run-in with an officer while housed in the Garvin County jail.
Jonas Levy, 21, is accused of slapping a deputy on Jan. 8 during his time as an inmate in the jail facility in PV.
The new charge comes after he was accused in November of using a replica toy gun to aim at an officer and imitate the act of firing a real weapon.
The officer was driving by Levy’s residence located next to the local police station when he pointed the toy rifle commonly used in airsoft sports and rocked back and forth as is he was firing a weapon.
Levy has a history of confrontations with law enforcement as in August he was handed two felony charges for kicking officers. In a plea deal he was given a five-year suspended sentence.
In September 2021 he received one felony count after an incident with two other officers. This past summer Levy was sentenced to a three-year deferred term.
More recently Levy has been deemed competent after a competency evaluation was conducted.
He now has an April hearing on a state’s motion to revoke his previous sentences.
•••
The second sentence has come down in a Pauls Valley robbery attempt this past fall.
James Leatherwood, 24, was handed a five-year prison term last week for his part in a planned robbery that backfired as his partner, Steven Shepard, 33, were caught in the act by Pauls Valley police.
It was back on Sept. 28 when the two Healdton men attempted to steal a riding lawnmower from the Tractor Supply store on the west side of PV.
They were attempting to pull off a theft that was more on the unlikely side as they didn’t appear to know how to escape with the lawnmower when their getaway car was a Ford Mustang.
After officers responded to an alarm they found Leatherwood behind the store as Shepard was caught crouched down hiding inside a fenced area.
During his plea Shepard was given a 16-year term with all but one year in prison suspended.
Leatherwood’s sentence was for two concurrent charges, while a third count of possessing burglary tools was dropped to a misdemeanor.
