One more to go in Whitebead

One down, one to go as Whitebead School has a new superintendent named, while next up is appointing a brand new school board member.
Up first is the next superintendent for the school near Pauls Valley as recently the board decided longtime Whitebead educator Shea Thompson is the one for the job.
Also on the to-do-list is finding a replacement for longtime board member Ed Tillery, who recently stepped down from the board office he’s held for so many years.
As for Thompson, she’s the choice to take over July 1 for Lou Ann Wood, who recently announced her fifth year as superintendent will be her last. Wood is set to continue through the current fiscal year ending June 30.
With Tillery now off the board the remaining members Everett Plummer and Belinda Hunt will have the job of naming a third person to be part of the group.
Hunt, who only recently was sworn in as one of Whitebead’s school board members, says Thompson was the clear choice to be superintendent.
“She has a heart for Whitebead, plus she’s been an interim superintendent before,” Hunt said about Thompson's time as interim principal before Wood's arrival.
“I think she will do a really good job.”
Hunt says it was important to bring in the next superintendent as quickly as possibly to lead the effort to replace some of the teachers who have left for other jobs.
“It should be at the next special meeting when we appoint a new member. Then we’ll have three again.”
She’s quick to add it has been a little of a whirlwind for her since stepping onto the school board.
“A bit mixed but I’m every excited,” Hunt said
“I bring in the grandparent’s perspective and the teacher’s perspective. I taught at Whitebead for 10, 11 years and 35 years overall. I think it’s important to have a teacher’s perspective on the board.”
With Wood set to finish out her tenure in a few weeks she has plenty of praise for her replacement.
“I think she’ll do a great job,” Wood said about Thompson.
“She has a long history at Whitebead. She has a strong love for the school and the students.”
