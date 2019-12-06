The candidates have spoken as a filing period earlier this week resulted in a single school board race coming together for a district in Garvin County.
The district is Elmore City-Pernell as the candidates filing to run for a five-year post are Reneé Barber and Carl Stevens.
That race is now set to be decided during an election scheduled for April 7, 2020.
All other school districts in the county will not need elections as a number of candidates filing won without opposition.
Here in Pauls Valley it's Jesse Alvarado who is now set to be the replacement for Shelby Humphrey.
Humphrey is nearing the end of his second term on the PV Board of Education. He announced last month he would not be seeking a third term.
Alvarado is also a member of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board.
Also close to home is Whitebead as incumbent school board member Everett Plummer went unopposed in claiming a new three-year term.
Candidates winning five-year terms without any opposition are Terry Erwin in Paoli, Marques Thomas in Wynnewood and Rodney Townley in Maysville.
The stories are similar in both Stratford and Lindsay.
Josh Wood claimed a five-tear term on Stratford's school board, while Megan Green won a two-year unexpired term.
In Lindsay it was Mitch Lindsey claiming a full five-year term as Larry Winn won a three-year unexpired term.
Also a part of the 2020 election year is a presidential primary vote on March 3.
Then comes filings on April 8-10 for a primary election set for June 30.
Here in Garvin County there are four county offices scheduled to be included in the filings.
Those offices are now occupied by Sheriff Jim Mullett, District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres, Court Clerk Laura Lee and County Clerk Lori Fulks.
