One teen hurt in ATV wreck

A fun ride on a sport vehicle was probably what three Pauls Valley teenagers had in mind until a blown tire sent them tumbling and one to a hospital.
No names have been released as two 13-year-old boys and one male 14 were riding on a 2019 Polaris RZR all terrain vehicle when the tire mishap caused an accident in the afternoon hours Monday near Pauls Valley.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the ATV was being driven by one of the 13-year-olds on County Road 1565.
The vehicle was traveling westbound when around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28 the right rear tire experienced a blowout causing the driver to lose control less than a half mile east of PV.
The ATV then overturned in the roadway one half time coming to rest on the passenger side.
State troopers investigating the accident report the 14-year-old boy riding in the rear cargo area of the ATV was thrown from the vehicle when it overturned.
That same 14-year-old was later airlifted from a field and taken to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.
He was admitted in serious condition with a head injury, according to the OHP's report.
The report, which lists “unsafe vehicle – tires” as the cause of the accident, shows the 14-year-old was the only one of the three not wearing seat belts when the wreck occurred.
Troopers report there were no seat belts available where the injured boy was seated. The other two boys, who were wearing seat belts, were not injured.
Assisting troopers at the wreck site were Pauls Valley firefighters and police and Garvin County deputies.
