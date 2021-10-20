The live-streaming of Pauls Valley football games has gone from a community service due to a virus pandemic last year to something much more today.
Making those games on the gridiron or the basketball court or even the wrestling mat available on the school district's online website is not only picking up steam it's bringing a little extra to help out the school's athletic program.
Also gaining some momentum is updated listings of Panther sports activities, along with some still new weekly features on current PV High School students and alumni from the past and what they're up to today.
Principal Kirk Moore and others are definitely excited about the current happenings of Panther athletics and its growing online presence.
“My interest is getting the word out about the live-streaming and what we're doing with our website,” Moore said.
The longtime Pauls Valley educator in his first year as the high school's top administrator says the live-streaming of Panther football games, done with a simple click on the school's website, started last year because of the virus pandemic.
“It was more of a service because of COVID. Now it's become a really big fundraiser,” he said.
“What's really neat is grandparents from out of town, out of state, get to watch the games and it doesn't cost them a penny.
“It's amazing how people from other states can log on and watch our games.”
The actual numbers show there have been more than 9,400 views and over 1,300 viewers of PV games so far this season.
Those viewers stretch from California to New York and a number of states in between, said Brett Knight, who is the PVHS assistant principal and a technology expert for the district.
Many of those clicks are naturally coming from Pauls Valley, while also way up on the list are Norman and Texas cities Dallas, Austin, Arlington and Irving.
It's Knight who is the one responsible for making the live stream work when it's game time on Friday night.
“I make sure everything is ready to go and trouble shoot when I need to,” Knight said, adding he doesn't have to be at the stadium to make all this work.
“When the Internet is dropped, as it always does, I work to get it back on.”
Although Chad Chronister is busy during the actual games serving as the Panthers' defensive coordinator, he's also right in the middle of this live-streaming service.
Chronister, who also does some of the school's athletic director duties, and Knight work with Tony Malaska, voice of the Panther games, to put together commercials for the sponsors of the PV football broadcasts.
“We've got it where we can sell ads on it,” Chronister said, adding it's raised around $15,000 during the current school year with all of it going to support Panther athletics.
“To us it's important this benefits our kids and our school,” Knight said.
The Panther games are also archived on the website allowing fans to go back and watch them anytime.
Another good feature for Moore is the live-streaming doesn't seem to impact the number of fans coming out to the stadium for the games.
“We're not being hurt at the admission gate by live streaming the games. There might be some other places where it would but not with us,” Moore said.
The live-streaming will continue for the Panthers' boys and girls basketball, home junior high games and some wrestling.
•••
Chronister is also heading up a still new thing with features on current PVHS students and alumni on the same website.
In both cases there are a handful of students and alums who fill out forms online answering a number of questions to offer up a little more about themselves.
Past PVHS grads featured offer more on what their greatest accomplishment was as a Panther athlete, favorite memories of high school, what lessons they learned from being an athlete that's helped with their career today and what advice would they give today's high school athlete.
Some of the answers seen already include the “pride and confidence” coming from being a Panther athlete, the “value of hard work” and the importance of “teamwork, dedication and never giving up.”
“We're looking for ways to bring our alumni back; tell their stories,” Chronister said.
“Some are about athletes and some are about students that have gone on to be successful in life.
“We want to reconnect to our community. They move away and their stories are forgotten. We're trying to bring those stories back.
“We getting pretty good response,” he said as there are times when the site is getting more than 1,000 clicks a day.
The website includes an updated list of when and where Panther games are being played for the week.
“We get a ton of questions about what's going on, when is the game, where are we playing. If you need to know what's going on or where it's at, it's probably on the website.”
