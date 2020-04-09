The Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance is planning to send the community an Easter message online.
With multiple local churches participating, the prayer service is planned for a 6:30 p.m. start on Easter Sunday, April 12.
The service will be broadcast live on the Ministerial Alliance's Facebook page.
A total of six pastors are expected to lead in prayers on different areas of the community, such as school, government, medical, business, churches and families.
Planning is also in the early stages to organize a local parking lot service on May 7 to commemorate the National Day of Prayer. More on that is expected to come later.
