Opry songs just for fun

Becky and Woodie Hill sing a few songs during a special appearance in between their monthly shows with the Pauls Valley Opry, which these days is the first Saturday night of the month at the PV Junior High auditorium. The next one is this Saturday night, Jan. 7. (PV Democrat photo)

