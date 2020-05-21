Opry songs not the same at home

Singing songs by yourself at home just isn't the same for a Pauls Valley group since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down its monthly concerts.
The Pauls Valley Opry will soon miss its third show because of the virus and all the distancing and safety guidelines put in place to limit its spread.
Becky Hill said the opry's guests and its regular band, The Memory Makers, really just want to get back on stage and play.
That's not likely to happen until health officials give the green light for larger public gatherings, such as the local opry that normally plays the first Saturday night of the month inside of the auditorium at PV High School.
“Our opry in March was right before the shut-downs,” Hill said. “Some other places like the opry had to cancel their March shows, but we did get ours in.
“Being a musician, they just want to play,” she said about the show's regular performers. “They just want to play and sing. We've seen a lot of our guests online singing some songs. They just want to play with the band.
“We're still singing at home but it's not really the same.”
Only days ago it was decided the show scheduled for June 6 would join the April and May events as all have been canceled because of the health guidelines coming from the virus pandemic.
“Our most important concern is the well-being and safety of our patrons and the general public,” Hill adds.
“I don't know what's going to happen. We plan to bring the opry back when they say it's safe. We are hoping to be back in July and our regular schedule as soon as possible.”
Hill says online updates about the return of the PV Opry will be posted on the group's Facebook page.
She also see the opry as a lot of other community groups as the pandemic has shut down regular patrons from coming and being a part of something they really enjoy.
“The thing I hate the most is what this virus has done to our older folks. The opry is something a lot of them liked to come to. Now they've been unable to. Unfortunately they're also the hardest hit by the virus.
“Isolation is a tough thing on everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.