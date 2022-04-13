Opry still has tourism questions

The sounds of a free outdoor show this summer by the Pauls Valley Opry appear right now to be on the uncertain side.
No decision has yet been made on a request for tourism funding to support what would be the seventh straight year of the Opry in the Park event early this July.
The show has normally been offered over the last few years at the band shell in Wacker Park a day or two before the traditional July 4th celebration at the same local park.
Members of the PV Tourism Board are still not sure if they will support a $6,300 request in tourism monies to pay for the show.
For those members it’s not really a question of supporting the show but instead how to maximize fewer tourism sales tax dollars hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a way we’re duplicating some of the spending,” board member Randy McGee said about tourism monies going to both the free opry and local Independence Day celebration.
“I think we should forego it this year. We’re trying to maximize every tourism dollar to benefit this community the most.
“I would still ask what can we do to help the opry,” he said in a reference to the show held each first Saturday of the month throughout the entire year.
Both Woodie and Becky Hill made it clear if the funding is not made available the free outdoor show wouldn’t probably happen as the July gathering is likely going back indoors to a paid event inside the auditorium of Pauls Valley’s junior high.
“We’re trying to be proactive and be prepared,” Woodie Hill said.
“It doesn’t hurt our feelings, but in the past we always came to you in April.”
Hill said the attendance numbers for the monthly show haven’t recovered from the pandemic as the musical gathering was shut down for the remainder of 2020 and most of last year.
More recently, just over 200 paid admission came out for the show in March, while 169 came to the event in April.
“Our numbers haven’t come back from COVID,” Hill said, adding those attendance numbers were typically up over 400 before the pandemic.
The Hills are also apparently working with local artist Kevin Stark to come up with a marketing plan to promote the opry event and increase those numbers.
“Their numbers are going to go up and go up quite a bit,” Stark said, adding he believes the local opry really needs a venue that’s more like a theater rather than a school auditorium.
“We get a lot of people from out of town,” Hill said.
“If we would get more people from Pauls Valley it would turn around quite a bit.”
