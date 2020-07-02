Opry takes to holiday night on July 4th

Becky Hill has spent a lot of time on the road in recent days working to spread the word about the Pauls Valley Opry and a free live show on Saturday, July 4.
After three months of no shows because of the COVID-19 pandemic the opry is set to return this holiday weekend with a show at the band shell in Wacker Park.
“I've been all over the county putting up posters. I do that every month to get the word out better,” Hill said.
What she's talking about are the opry's regular monthly shows the first Saturday night of the month at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
Opry regulars and guests were able to perform in early March just before the pandemic pretty much shut down nearly everything because of the virus threat.
Although that virus is still very much alive the opry is able to return for a live outdoor show, which will be followed by a fireworks show.
“We're doing a regular show. We didn't have enough time to prepare anything for a patriotic number,” she said.
“But all our guests are award winners, they're great musicians and it will be a great show. Bring your lawn chairs and just come watch. After the show they can watch a fireworks show.”
She reminds patrons to be safe and socially distanced during the show, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
After the show the Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club with local tourism support will hold an aerial fireworks show above Wacker Park.
Because of the pandemic there will be no other activities normally a part of the annual holiday celebration on July 4th.
That means no watermelon seed spitting contest, food services or other activities typically provided during the event.
Thompson Field, which is normally a center for the July 4th event, will not be open for this fireworks show. The show will be viewable from Wacker Park and the surrounding area.
