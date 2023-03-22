A benefit to help Misti Collins during her breast cancer treatments and recovery is now planned for Thursday, April 11 in Wynnewood.
The event is scheduled to get started at 11 a.m. in front of Full House, 111 W. Robert S. Kerr.
All proceeds raised will go to help Collins as the upcoming fundraiser is serving pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a drink.
All donations will be appreciated as pre-orders can be made by calling or texting Robin at 405-444-0084. Raffle drawings will also be featured.
More information is also available from Jennifer at 580-369-0952 or Annie at 580-618-6228
•••
Pauls Valley Health and Rehab at 1413 South Chickasaw, formerly Pauls Valley Care Center, is inviting the public to an Easter holiday gathering from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
The event, which is part of the facility's new community outreach program under new management, will feature free food, a petting zoo and live band.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now into its spring and summer hours.
That means more times are available to come check out all the displays featuring action figures.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
