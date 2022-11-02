OSU family for a day

Chad Moyer and his family were the military family honored on the field in Stillwater on Oct. 22 at the Oklahoma State-Texas football game. They were representing Folds of Honor, which works to award scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military. Moyer is a Pauls Valley graduate and currently a Tulsa police officer.

OSU family for a day

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you