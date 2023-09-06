One Maysville defendant is still facing criminal charges but none of them are racketeering related for a Lindsay area scheme of shopping around and selling prescription pills.
Two new formal allegations have been given to Kalyn Steakley, 26, after she and four others were last year handed charges ranging from violating the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known just as RICO, and conspiracy to engage in racketeering.
Defense arguments during a recent court hearing for Steakley focused on the state failing to provide any evidence showing that she or her fellow defendants actually committed crimes that could any way be considered RICO offenses.
A judge listening to preliminary hearing testimony and arguments from both sides in early August agrees the evidence doesn’t support RICO charges.
The recent ruling by Garvin County Special District Judge Trisha Misak shows she does believe the evidence presented is sufficient for Steakley to face other lesser charges.
The case centers around Betty Williams, 69, selling her hydrocodone prescription pills throughout 2022 and possibly even 2021 to Steakley and three others – Fury Stinnett, 26, Matthew Johnson, 33, and Karen Thompson, 49, who is the only one to have received prison time.
Long after the hearing’s testimony had ended Misak submitted a detailed ruling in the case, which provides more on her decision to strike the racketeering charges for Steakley.
“RICO was designed to protect society from organized crime, which involves associations that prey on society for profit,” the judge wrote in the written ruling.
“RICO was intended to apply to criminal associations that have a larger and more pernicious effect on state commerce than small-scale offenses. RICO prohibits a person from profiting through racketeering activity through the affairs of an enterprise.
“In order to prove a violation of RICO the state must prove both the existence of an enterprise and participation in its affairs through a connected pattern of racketeering activity.”
Misak states the facts proven by the state in this case show one person, Betty Williams, contacted other persons (Fury Stinnett, Matthew Johnson, Karen Thompson and Kalyn Steakley) and sold them hydrocodone tablets over a period of two years.
“The evidence established that Ms. Williams did not know the recipients’ intent to sell those pills to other people. The only evidence presented as to defendant’s distribution of hydrocodone was that she distributed some pills to Ms. Stinnett and Mr. Johnson.”
The ruling is clear the evidence presented in the case doesn’t measure up to the criminal acts being RICO-related.
“The facts presented do not demonstrate an operation of sufficient scope to trigger the provisions of RICO,” the ruling states.
“Even if the acts testified to in this matter are sufficient in scope to trigger the provisions of RICO the state must prove the existence of an enterprise with some structure separate and distinct from the evidence related to predicate acts. Otherwise the court runs the risk of allowing any persons who happen to commit a series of crimes together to be subject to RICO.
“While a court must look at what an association of individuals does, it is also logical to look at how that organization functions over time and the roles its members play when determining whether it constitutes an ongoing organization. There was no evidence to indicate that the persons involved in distributing hydrocodone in this matter had any formal structure or assignment of duties or that any of them used a legal or illegal enterprise to further the distribution of hydrocodone.
“The evidence presented is insufficient to bind the defendant over for trial on any RICO-related charges.”
The judge did rule the evidence shows Steakley committed other felony offenses, including the distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
