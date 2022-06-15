Just one day after an angry outburst directed at a judge a Lindsay man found more trouble when he threatened to shoot a police officer when released from jail.
The two related but separate incidents resulted in a couple of criminal charges for 30-year-old Everett Smith.
It all started when Smith was at a municipal courtroom in Lindsay on June 7.
Initially he was told by the judge to calm down and be quiet with an order to leave the courtroom until his name was called.
Court records show when Smith did return he started screaming profanities at the judge leading to a Lindsay officer coming over and telling Smith to settle down and again leave the courtroom.
At that point Smith stopped at a courtroom door and continued his disruption of the court proceedings.
When the judge ordered his arrest Smith told officer Joshua Thompson he was upset with the judge for “siding” with officers and ordering him to pay fines.
While resisting the arrest, Smith is reported to have tried to pull away from the officer as they approached a patrol car.
At that point Smith is reported to have spit on the officer, which led to a felony charge being filed against him Garvin County District Court.
After Smith was booked into county jail he made a dangerous threat against the same officer during his video arraignment on the formal charge.
Smith threatened to shoot the officer if he was not released before his grandmother passes away.
This second outburst delayed the arraignment for a day as his initial bond was set at $50,000.
When that next arraignment did happen on June 8, Smith told the judge he was going to shoot the officer in the head.
“It was explained to him by (the) judge that if he wanted to get out of jail soon he needed to be arraigned and not make any threats that would keep him in custody longer,” the officer reported in a filed affidavit.
“Smith continued to be angry and jail staff had to escort him back to jail.
“Once back in the jail, I observed on jail cameras that Smith again stated that he was going to shoot the officer that arrested him in the head once he gets released.”
That led a second and even more unusual felony charge being filed against Smith – “devise a plan/scheme/program to cause serious bodily harm or death.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.