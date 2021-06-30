Outdoor concert kicks off holiday

The summer night air will soon be filled by the familiar sounds of an old Pauls Valley friend in the form of a free outdoor concert for the July 4th holiday.
In fact, the 6th annual Pauls Valley Opry in the Park concert actually comes the night before with an 8 p.m. start time Saturday, July 3 on the bandshell stage in Wacker Park.
The show features the Memory Makers Band with John Williams again stepping in to perform the emcee duties.
Special guests include many Opry favorites and previous award winners, including Anne Young, Wiley Winters, Missy Rude, John Williams, Cathy Lake, Paul Lopez and Bailey Wesberry.
Anyone coming out to take a listen are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, while concessions will be available through the Pauls Valley Lions’ Club.
The town of Paoli should also be filled with the holiday spirit as its community Independence Day Celebration also comes on July 3.
Paoli's community event, set to start at 5 p.m. in the local Dulin Park, is sponsored by the local fire and police departments.
Activities like a cornhole tournament, inflatables for kids and various food items are featured, along with a fireworks show that evening.
