The call of a possible drug overdose led Pauls Valley police to a discovery that now has one suspect behind bars for having both heroin and marijuana in his possession.
A total of four criminal charges followed for 59-year-old Carl Wayne Dawson of Okmulgee.
Dawson is facing the criminal allegations filed in Garvin County District Court after he was first found asleep behind the wheel of a parked vehicle late last week.
When he was revived Dawson gave up several grams of heroin and a small amount of marijuana in his possession.
It all started just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 27 when employees at the Love's store in south Pauls Valley contacted police about a possible overdose.
What officers found in a restroom was a woman asleep. After awakened she claimed to be suffering from an upset stomach.
She was also found with a piece of burned tin foil on the floor. Reports show the woman had been riding in the vehicle where Dawson was found asleep.
When Dawson was awakened he claimed they had stopped there because the woman needed a restroom.
Officers report Dawson not only voluntarily consented to a search of the vehicle, he also pulled out a zipper bag from the center console. Inside was a glass pipe, syringe and a small baggie containing a brown powder substance.
“I asked Carl what the brown substance was,” an officer stated in an affidavit included with the formal charges.
“Carl advised me that it was heroin.”
Both Dawson and the woman were taken into custody as around 37 grams of heroin were found in their possession.
No information was available on the woman, but for Dawson he now faces felony counts of drug trafficking and possession, along with a couple of misdemeanor charges.
Dawson remains in jail on a $50,000 bond as his next court appearance in the case will come later this month.
