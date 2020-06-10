Pandemic duty gets local salute

A Pauls Valley physician did his duty by joining a reserve medical unit offering help to an east coast hospital because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
It hasn't really been that long since Dr. Brian Allee of PV got back after he and a host of other medical professionals put on their military uniforms and were deployed to a hospital in Massachusetts.
Members of Allee's unit wound up spending more than six weeks helping treat dozens of patients, including those testing positive for the virus.
Allee tells the PV Democrat his reserve unit was called into duty because the hospital where they were sent was in dire need of some help.
“We mobilized because of the nation's COVID crisis,” he said. “They deployed us to a civilian hospital north of Boston.
“I basically went there to be a family doctor and support patient care. I took care of patients in a hospital setting.
“Overall it was a good experience. They definitely wanted us there. They had 170 staff out sick. They were desperate for help.
“We were there to assist them with their medical needs. We were a medical unit there to help fill the gaps.”
Allee is normally a major in the U.S. Army Reserve Corp serving as a family doctor. It's a medical support unit based out of Ft. Sill.
In normal times he and others do the regular Army training during monthly drills.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed all that as it led to Allee and others joining a mobile hospital unit in Texas as the group was deployed on April 5.
Once there Allee says they cared for patients testing positive for COVID-19 and others not impacted by the virus.
In the Boston area hospital there were floors designated just for virus positive patients and those for all other medical conditions.
“It was a lot like treating any patients but only with more personal protective equipment,” Allee said about the COVID-19 patients.
“We were teaching the staff how to protect themselves and how to dispose of things properly. With COVID that was obviously very important.
“There was heightened awareness, this was a novel virus, and protecting ourselves and the patients was the important thing. It was a more cumbersome experience taking care of patients with more protective equipment on, but that was the right way to do it.”
In all there 85 members of the unit deployed as Allee is quick to add none of the medical workers ever tested positive for the virus.
The unexpected deployment because of the pandemic did finally wrap up as Allee's return to Pauls Valley came on May 22.
“This was not something I was anticipating. I was not expecting this mission. This was an Army mission under civilian control. We went there to support civilians,” he said.
“I'm proud to serve, and hopefully we made a difference to the people of northern Massachusetts.
“I'm glad to be home, but overall it was a positive experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.