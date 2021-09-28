Panther time in the Valley

It's homecoming time in Pauls Valley as plenty of festivities are set to be packed into Friday, Oct. 1
The activities are scheduled to get started at 9:15 a.m. with a districtwide pep assembly at Thompson Field.
Then comes a 1 p.m. start for the tradition of a homecoming parade starting at Burr Center and finishing up at Wacker Park.
A homecoming coronation is 5:30 p.m., followed by the homecoming kickoff at 7 p.m. between the Panthers and Little Axe.
The Pauls Valley High School Alumni Association will also be a part of homecoming as members work to raise money to help some current local students.
The Oct. 1 fundraiser at the football stadium is set to begin at 5 p.m. as alums will be selling barbecue sandwiches, chips and a drink for $5.
Alumni T-shirts will be available for $15 with a couple of dollars more for larger sizes.
In a different twist a few various yearbooks from 1990 and up will also be sold at the fundraiser.
All money raised is going toward college scholarships to a couple of local graduating seniors.
•••
Plans are in the works to hold a fall festival this Halloween in conjunction with yet another special stroll through Pauls Valley's downtown thanks to the local arts council.
Work is still ongoing to finalize both the fall festival and a Fifth Friday Art Walk to come in downtown Pauls Valley on Friday evening, Oct. 29.
Also being planned are some Trunk or Treat gatherings at a number of local churches.
• A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Oct. 5. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The library at Whitebead School is planning to hold a book fair fundraiser very soon.
The book fair is scheduled to go from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7; 8:15 a.m. to noon Oct. 8; 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 11-12 open during parent-teacher conferences; and 8:15 to 10 a.m. Oct. 13.
•••
The first couple Cars and Coffee events in Pauls Valley are now in the books as plans are in place for a third one next month.
Held on the east side of Wacker Park near PV's football stadium, the event brings together lovers of cars and the classic look.
The next car show is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in what is the last of the gatherings in 2021.
When the event is expected to return in April 2022 the plan is hold it every third Saturday of the month.
Event planner Michael Jones has announced hopes are to possibly line up the vehicles for a cruise through Pauls Valley's downtown.
