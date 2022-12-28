Paoli issue has best of both worlds

Paoli school officials have found the best of both worlds when it comes to addressing some needs and still looking out for local taxpayers.
A bond issue going before voters in a few weeks is meant to make a few upgrades, like some new technology, the comfort of new heat and air units and even a bus to make the road to school a little smoother.
Equally good for Superintendent David Morris is if the issue is passed with at least 60 percent support it won’t raise property taxes in the district.
“They will not go up,” Morris said about the taxes in Paoli.
“It will stay where it’s at. There will be no tax raise from this.”
There are actually two different propositions included in this bond issue scheduled to go before voters on Feb. 14.
The largest one focuses on some new technology upgrades and heat and air improvements for a few of the school facilities.
The other calls for the Paoli district to purchase a new mid-size, 52-passenger school bus.
The first proposition has $165,000 set aside for heating and cooling units at various places.
One of those places is an old Church of Christ building already donated to the school district.
The building, located just west of Paoli’s high school, needs a whole new heat and air system.
“The church as been turned into an activity center,” Morris says.
“We’ve used it for proms, we’ve rented it out for weddings. We also use it for our indoor archery range and aviation program.
“We’ve done some repairs, but we need to update that and get it up to snuff.”
If passed the issue will also replace or add some new units to places like the school’s basketball court.
The other part of this proposition is another $60,000 for new computers and any other tech needs, such as computer servers.
“Most of that is for buying new computers for our students and teachers.”
The superintendent says the second proposition, $140,000 in all, is for a new bus.
“It’s pretty simple on the transportation side,” he said. “Buses wear out on these dirt roads, so we need a new one. This will allow us to get one new bus, which these days is pretty expensive.”
Also on the February ballot is a three-candidate race for school board in Maysville.
Candidates in the race are John Winans Williams, Matthew Cunningham and April Wood.
A trio of school board races in Garvin County are set for an election in April.
The races are Sandy Arroyo and April Brown as the two go for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellin and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
Also on the 2023 calendar is a three-day filing period for municipal offices coming Feb. 6-8.
