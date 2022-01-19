Paoli schools get county boost

A whole lot of thank you’s are now going out from Paoli school officials for the help they recently got from a county commissioner and his crew.
Superintendent David Morris said he wants to publicly give his appreciation for the assistance from District 1 Commissioner Randy Chandler and his county hands.
The help Morris is referring to is the time and big equipment from the county it took to build and smooth out areas for parking lots at Paoli’s school campus, along with a new walkway for students.
“We’re just tickled to get this kind of help from the county,” Morris tells the PV Democrat.
“We’re extremely appreciative. Every dollar counts for a small school. The county saved us a lot of time and money and they have the right equipment.
“It’s a wonderful gift from the county.”
It all goes back to December when Morris and a school employee spent days on tractors trying to smooth out the rough parts of existing parking and an area for a brand new home parking lot on the north side of the Pugs’ football stadium.
“They’ve been tearing up I-35 and grinding up the old asphalt. We bought what we could afford,” he said, referring to 10 loads of asphalt coming coming the ongoing interstate project.
The cost for the asphalt was around $3,000, but Morris stresses that’s a really good price.
The superintendent says he happened to be in the right place at the right time when he got the chance to ask if the county could help with the school project.
The answer was yes as county crews brought a packer and grader and spent a few days over the recent holiday break working.
“They helped bust up some big chunks and brought in more gravel for us. They helped us all around the campus. The parking areas we’ve been wanting to do for a long time.”
Morris adds the county crews worked to move gravel and fill in potholes and washed-out areas.
The end result was the addition of a visitor parking area to the west of Paoli High School, a gravel area for students to walk to and from classes and the new home parking area just north of the football stands.
“We greatly appreciate the county guys and the commissioner for their help.”
Although unrelated, Morris said Paoli’s schools have in recent times received nearly $1 million in other upgrades thanks to insurance funding coming as the result of hail damage.
He says every school building except the cafeteria has received a new roof and half of the lights for the football stadium are brand new.
“Our light all around the schools is so much better you can almost see us all the way from Pauls Valley.”
