As many of you already know the COVID recommendations from the CDC are continually changing and is at times very tiresome to keep up with and follow.
With that said I wanted to write this article to ensure the Paoli School community that Paoli School is doing everything we can to keep our school safe, sanitized, disinfected, and open for our students.
I see and hear what I call “horror stories” across the country where schools refuse to open for in-person learning. This is very disturbing and should be to all of us for many different reasons.
Unfortunately, those who will suffer the most will be the students of these districts.
I understand there are times a school needs to be out and it should always be for the best interest and safety of and for the students.
There have been a few times that Paoli School has had to close a site for the recommended short time period for quarantine; due to the lack of available staff caused by positive COVID cases.
The current CDC recommends a five-day quarantine which we have followed this entire school year.
I want to ensure parents and students that as long as we have teachers/substitutes available for our classrooms we will keep the doors open.
If your child’s teacher is unable to attend school, we will do our best to provide a substitute teacher until they return.
If your child is sick and/or running a fever we strongly encourage you to get them tested and to follow the recommended quarantine period.
We know that there is nothing like in-person learning with a teacher there to guide and assist the student.
If for any reason we have to go virtual I strongly encourage parents to monitor and ensure that their child is completing the work and turning it in to be graded. Please do not allow your child to use Internet/electronic programs and devices to complete the work for them unless the teacher or lesson requires them to do so.
There is a difference in using this route to learn how to complete a math problem and using this route to give you all the answers and not complete the work yourself. If a student doesn’t do their own work, what did they actually learn?
If the student needs help, I know that their teachers are available by phone, text, Facetime, email, etc., to assist during this time.
I believe working together and for our students will provide a better future for all involved.
I want to express a huge thank you to all of you parents that has made sure your child is completing their work and turning it in. I believe that this is a habit that student can and will benefit from their entire life.
If you have any questions and or concerns, please feel free to contact me at the school 405-484-7336.
