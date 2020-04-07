A Paoli woman was hurt when the car she was riding in went off a Pauls Valley area road this past weekend.
Injured was 20-year-old Alejandra Trujillo, who was among the trio of individuals in a vehicle that crashed late this past Saturday, April 4.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows troopers are still investigating why the 2014 Ford Focus driven by Nathan Rich, 19, of Pauls Valley went off the road.
According to the report, the vehicle was traveling westbound on Airline Road when at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night it went off the right side of the road at a site about three miles west of Pauls Valley.
It reportedly struck a culvert, where Trujillo, the only one reportedly not wearing seat belts at the time, was ejected about 10 feet from the vehicle's point of rest.
Troopers reported Rich and a second passenger, Kaleb Gaimbaresi, 18, of Pauls Valley, were using seat belts when the accident occurred. Neither one was reportedly injured.
Trujillo was taken by a Mercy EMS ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
An initial report describes the cause of the collision as “under investigation.”
Assisting troopers at the wreck site were Rush Creek and Pauls Valley firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.