The streets were lined up with some festive folks anticipating the sights and the sounds of a Christmas parade right through the heart of Pauls Valley.
With the weather offering a real break with mild evening temperatures the annual Parade of Lights marched through the downtown area Monday night and right past some new holiday decorations now featured at the local train depot area.
Along with the fun of a parade there were also a number of parade winners coming from the holiday event, which are listed below.
Spectacular Sparkles Award
1. Kathy's Quilts.
2. Cub Scouts Pack 73.
3. The Kerr Family.
Most Creative
1. Cub Scouts Pack 73.
2. Pauls Valley FFA.
3. Brad Black.
Judges Favorites
1. Kathy's Quilts.
2. Garvin County Towing.
3. Latter Day Saints of Jesus Christ.
Window contest winners
1st place – Cook Carson.
2nd place – Blooming Crazy.
3rd place – Valley Blossom.
Mayor's Prize – Insurance One.
