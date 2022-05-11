Parade move still on holiday list

It could be who’s in and who’s not when it comes to a potential change in the night Pauls Valley’s annual Christmas parade lines up to roll the holiday spirit right through the downtown area.
Members of Pauls Valley’s tourism board and others are now looking at the possibility of moving the Parade of Lights from the traditional time on a Monday night to a weekend to accompany a new holiday festival coming this December.
With the board’s backing Nancy Runge of the local chamber of commerce is already planning a Christmas Market for the upcoming holiday season.
Described as a kind of holiday festival, the event is expected to include vendors of all kinds and various activities like what’s called an “adventure walk.”
The idea began floating around about the possibility of moving the parade to a Saturday night to go with a festival throughout that day.
“I feel it would be beneficial if we had the parade to kind of end the day for the market,” Rungee said to tourism board members during a regular meeting last week.
It appears the only real concern is how many groups that normally participate in a Monday night parade will be able to make the possible move to a Saturday.
Amy Richey of the board said she’s been reaching out to various groups that typically take part in the parade with floats to see if they can make the switch to a new night.
“I think Saturday is a fabulous idea, but I just want to make sure we have other groups on board,” Richey said.
One group that could have a problem with a move is Pauls Valley’s school band, which normally marches in the parade.
According to Richey, band director Drew Etheredge told her it could be a problem for him and at least some of the local band because of weekend contests that time of year.
“I want to make sure the civic groups would participate if we move it to a Saturday,” she said. “My biggest letdown is the band.
“I’m realizing it might not go that great the first year and the possibility we do it without some key players,
“I’m all for it, but we need to make sure we have a great turnout.”
In a meeting just a week earlier all tourism board members expressed their support for the change, while also showing those concerns about the number of groups able to make the move to a Saturday night.
“I would like for it to be another day besides Monday,” Randy McGee said.
“We’re trying to maximize the Christmas holiday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.