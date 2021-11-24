Parade to bring holiday sights, sounds

Bright holiday lights and the cozy smell of hot chocolate should set the tone for Pauls Valley’s big community Christmas celebration coming soon to local streets.
It’s of course the annual Parade of Lights marching through downtown with plenty of cheery sights and sounds on Monday night, Dec. 6.
Adding to the holiday flavor is the return of another local tradition – a chili supper hosted by PV’s firefighters.
“Honestly what I like about the parade is families come out, bring their children and even for a brief moment everybody is excited about one thing,” said Becky Ledbetter of the city of Pauls Valley.
“Even for a moment it brings us all together.”
First things first as a whole bunch is lined up for the parade set to start at 7 p.m. that evening as the event features a theme of “Hometown Christmas.”
There’s some big prize money up for grabs with the floats that do make their way down the streets on parade night.
That includes a $1,000 prize going to the first place float thanks to the support of Pauls Valley tourism.
“With the floats we’re going to let the public vote on it online,” Ledbetter adds.
There is a Dec. 3 deadline for float entries as more information is available by calling city hall at 405-238-3308, extension 157.
Yet another big feature is the return of the big guy this time of year as the little ones can take in the reading of holiday stories.
“Santa will be there. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be reading a couple of books to the kids at the depot gazebo.”
As was the case a year ago a whole series of holiday lights will add to the holiday spirit in the local train depot area.
A casualty of the virus pandemic last year, the PV Fire Department is bringing back its chili supper fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. that same night.
As in the past gatherings Fire Chief Mark Norman says all the local firefighters are teaming together to make a variety of chili – from regular, the kind with beans and maybe some with a little spice.
“Some things are donated, like the hamburger meat,” Norman said.
“We’ll have 180 pounds of meat. All the guys come down and split the meat up and take it home to brown. They’ll bring it back and we’ll get out the 20-pound cookers.
“We’ve got cookers strung out all over the station,” he said as the fire station is located at the corner of Walnut and McClure streets.
Proceeds from the chili supper will be used to help the fire department fill some of its needs outside of the regular budget.
