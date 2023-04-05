Park courts meant for tennis

Tennis anyone? That's the idea behind a new ordinance change in Pauls Valley meant to encourage bicyclists, skateboarders and others to stay off a set of some repaved local tennis courts.
All five members of the Pauls Valley City Council didn't take much convincing to give their blessing to an amendment to a city policy prohibiting the use of courts in Wacker Park unless there's a racquet involved.
The four courts on the east side of the local park are the ones hoping to get some love first because of the renovations done there nearly a year ago.
Members of the PV Parks Foundation are really just hoping this ordinance change will be the start of a push to try and keep non-tennis activities off the courts.
The idea – protect these courts and pave the way for even more to be constructed someday on the west side of the park.
“I've been told you can see all kinds of things out there, kids riding bicycles, riding skateboards, playing soccer,” said Ryan Rennie of the parks foundation.
“With these four courts done and eight more coming we just want to train people all that's allowed there are tennis and pickleball.
“These are tennis courts, so they're meant for tennis. Non-racquet stuff really shouldn't be going on out there.”
Members of that same foundation are also expecting to soon see the results of soil and topographical surveys for the project to bring even more shiny and new courts to the park.
Those eight courts, which are to be constructed from the ground up at the same site as dilapidated ones on the west side, are estimated to cost in the neighborhood of $750,000.
Survey results should provide more information on cost and a possible timeline for constructing the brand new courts.
What the council approved last week is an addition to Article 1 of Chapter 14 of PV's code of ordinances.
Added is a new section, 14-3, which is the prohibited uses of the tennis courts.
“Wacker Park tennis courts are to be used solely for playing tennis, other racquet sports…,” states for the first part of addition.
“Skateboarding, roller-skating, motor- or tricycle riding, or any other activity not related to tennis or activities in the nature of tennis, are prohibited thereon, and in or on areas surrounding them not designated for travel or parking.”
The change is also meant to keep “motorized or non-motorized” things off the courts.
During last week's council discussion city attorney Jay Carlton says he's not sure how it will be enforced, but he stresses the fine for violators could be up to $200 for each instance.
“I don't know if they would do that,” Carlton said about a maximum fine being imposed.
“It's got some teeth in it if they do enforce it.”
Rennie says he and others on the parks foundation are not concerned about fines. Instead, they just want to keep the repaved courts and others to come to keep from being damaged by non-tennis activities.
“We're not so much concerned about punishment. We just focused on protecting these four courts the best we can,” he said.
