Parks plan gets a boost

A donation by a Pauls Valley group could be the first step for another one to focus more on its long-term goal of improving local parks.
Only days ago the PV Community Foundation made its traditional donation of $1,000, this time to the Pauls Valley Parks Foundation.
This newer foundation has its eye on more than just a first project – upgrading the tennis courts in Wacker Park – as it hopes to use this donation to aim even higher.
Bonnie Meisel, who accepted the donation on the foundation’s behalf, says the hope is to combine it with other monies to create a more long-term plan to improve all local parks.
“We’re going to use this money to commission a master plan for the parks,” Meisel said.
“There’s a lot of money out there but to apply for these grants they ask where are you going to take this request long-term.
“With this money we would like to hire a company that specializes in planning parks.”
Meisel believes some local parks money can be added to this effort to retain a company looking closer at ways to improve the parks in Pauls Valley.
“There are things we can do to improve the parks, things like maybe a walking trail. It would be good to have a master plan for all the parks.”
Portions of the application leading to the recent donation echoes the mission of the parks group.
“The PV Parks Foundation’s primary purpose is to develop the parks in our community. The foundation would like to hire a consultant to help plan improvements.
“The PV Parks Foundation would like to hire a consultant to help plan for park improvements like a walking trail, sports fields, skate park, etc.”
Just last month the nonprofit parks foundation got an initial boost with $15,000 in local tourism tax funds being approved to help with the cost of resurfacing the four courts on the east side of Wacker Park.
Work for those improvements is expected to get started this fall with the overall cost at around $50,000, while fundraising will continue to pay for the complete reconstruction of the eight courts on the west side.
Not only are those courts in rough shape but they’re just a bit smaller than those of a standard tennis size.
The estimate for this second phase of the project, complete with “top notch” courts capable of hosting out-of-town visitors for tennis tournaments, is around $400,000.
Any improvement plans must first receive approval from the city of Pauls Valley since the courts are in a city park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.