Parks, rec to get wish list

What does Pauls Valley want for its wish list is the question when it comes to the local parks and recreation in the future.
The first step in answering that mammoth question got started last week as city of Pauls Valley staff, city council and the public itself got the chance to offer their input on what someday will be a master plan for local recreation choices.
The idea is to assess all existing parks and recreation venues in PV and determine the best ways to make improvements to existing facilities and maybe even add some new ones when the time is right.
Leading that charge is Halff Associates, which is receiving at least $90,000 from a TSET, or Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, grant to make the assessment.
Halff employees spent parts of last week seeking input from the community on what’s needed with the local recreation and a master plan for its future.
“We’ve talked to other people about what they would like to see for this plan,” said Cornell Brame.
“One thing we’ve already heard is there could be more trails. There’s lots of opportunities around those lakes. There could be more attention given to some of the neighborhood parks, the possibility of an outdoor pool.
“This is an opportunity to increase the amenities and tourism at these sites.”
During a series of meetings the Halff team met with various groups, including local residents, to see what they want for the future of recreation in PV.
“We’ll have a survey coming later to get more in,” Brame said.
“This helps identify what needs are there and future issues. We want to help focus what residents want for their parks.”
Brame also cited aquatics facilities, the local golf course and walking trails.
“There’s high demand for parks. We want to takes these parks to the next level and possible expansions in the future.
“We want to provide a fuller picture of what parks and recreation look like.”
One of the meetings was with all five city council members, who ultimately will have the final say on how to pay for recreation related upgrades.
“I’m interested in the survey,” said Eric Smith. “It’s going to give us a lot of data and tell us more.
“I’m more interested in what the community wants.”
Smith does say he believes Wacker Park is one of Pauls Valley’s biggest assets when it comes to recreation.
“If we have to pick and choose I would love to see upgrades to that park,” he said.
“The more we invest in our parks the more we invest in our people and community.”
Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel says Pauls Valley already has a lot of recreation choices but improvements can be made.
“What I’m excited about is the thoughtful approach,” Meisel said about the master plan process. “By gathering all this information we can move ahead in a thoughtful way.
“We do have some assets that we can build on. There are resources out there that we need to tap into,” she said about the city now having a grant writer on staff.
“I would love to see what we have shiny and sparkly.”
Upgrades to the local ball fields is what Mayor Jocelyn Rushing would like see, along with the Nature Park “enhanced and brought back.”
“I would love to see what we have enhanced and brought to life so people will want to come,” she said.
Paying for any future recreation improvements is clearly a concern for Jonathan Grimmett.
“How do we pay for these pie in the sky ideas,” Grimmett said during the Halff team meeting with the council.
“The public doesn’t look at it that way. There’s a little different mindset for us.
“It doesn’t make much sense to spend a lot of money on new stuff. I’m interested in fixing what we’ve got. I know the economic impact recreation can have on a community.
“I think the walking trails is a big deal,” he said.
Chip Pearson also has an eye on paying for any future moves made based on the master plan.
“Financial manageability is what concerns me the most. The best thing I can do is continue to listen,” Pearson said.
All five council members expressed concern about the finances to upgrade or expand any parks or recreation facilities and having the personnel to keep them properly maintained.
The master plan for recreation could be completed as early as next May, according to the Halff team.
