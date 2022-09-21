Party event an annual thing

The Garvin County Republican Party will hold an annual barbecue event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The event features speakers, live and silent auctions and door prizes.
Dr. Kevin Crow is scheduled to speak on the “relationship between liberty and the pursuit of happiness as envisioned by our Founding Fathers.”
Terry and Amber Evans will make a presentation on “voter integrity.”
For more information on the event and discount tickets, call Troy at 405-207-4337 or go online.
•••
Free fitness classes are back at Pauls Valley's public library.
The library's auditorium is the place for tai chi classes set to go 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 26.
A yoga class for everyone, taught by Tonya Tobey, is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 16.
Mylee Jones is the instructor for a similar class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 14.
Adult education classes also now available at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The class is to give adult students at least 16 years old the opportunity to earn their high school diploma. Registration and testing fee are $20.
Students may bring their own laptops as interested students should text MarAnn at 405-863-3747.
The library is also offering a new tutoring program called Brainfuse.
The on-demand, web-based online learning platform, is now available to all Oklahomans through their local public library thanks to a statewide contract purchased by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
Brainfuse Homework HelpNow is an all-in-one suite of tutoring services designed for a wide range of academic needs – from elementary school curricula grades 3-12 to college level assignments.
It includes live tutoring available from 1 to 11 p.m. and self-study tools are available 24-7.
Students can use the secure file sharing feature in the writing lab to submit writing assignments to tutors any time of the day with responses within 24 hours.
The Brainfuse test center offers practice tests for all levels in math, reading and writing, as well as college preparatory tests including the SAT.
•••
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, will be Oct. 13 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
A lecture led by Claudia Buckmaster of Norman will be on the book “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts.
Each of the monthly lectures scheduled through December are 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
“The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd will be the book for a lecture on Nov. 10 led by John Morris of Lawton.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
• Now in place is the third book for the Pauls Valley Public Library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This newest book is “Llama, Llama, Back to School” by Anna Dewdney.
It involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
