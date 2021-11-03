Party post has a local angle

Kimberly Eaton of Pauls Valley recently received an appointment to a post for the Oklahoma Democrat Party.
On Oct. 23 the Oklahoma Democrat Party Central Committee voted unanimously to appoint Eaton as the new vice chair for the Fourth Congressional District.
Eaton replaces Phyllis Klugas, who had to resign for personal reasons.
Eaton has previously served as both the chair and vice chair for the Fourth District, so this is familiar territory for her.
She was one of the two 4th District affirmative officers prior to this new appointment.
Eaton has also previously served as the Garvin County chair for the Democrat Party.
“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position.”
Elmore City voters can mark their ballots early this week or wait until election day for a race to name the town's next clerk and treasurer.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 9 as Stephanie Upshaw and Julie Christian are on the ballot as the winner will step into a full term in the EC municipal office.
Early voting with in-person absentee ballots is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4-5 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
The one precinct open for the Nov. 9 election is the Elmore City Community Building.
After this vote the next thing on the election calendar is a three-day filing period for Garvin County school board posts next month.
The annual filing is set for Dec. 6-8 at the election board office.
Here in Pauls Valley it was just last month when David Assad, president of the PV Board of Education, stepped down because he and his family moved out of the local school district.
Any school board races that come from the filings will move on to an election on Feb. 8.
