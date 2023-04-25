Passed out driver leads to wreck

A driver passing out behind the wheel could have been the cause of a three-vehicle accident near Purcell this week sending a whole group of people, including some from Lindsay, to the hospital.
One of the vehicles was a 2002 GMC Yukon driven by Gene Blevins, 45, of Seminole.
State troopers report Blevins' vehicle was traveling eastbound on 180th Street when he passed out because of medical reasons causing the vehicle to drift over into oncoming westbound traffic.
At a site about a mile west of Purcell the vehicle struck the rear driver's side quarter panel of a 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Kendrick Johnson, 22, of Lindsay. The collision came at nearly 6 p.m. Monday, April 24.
Inside the Rogue were Jewell Johnson, 23, and two young boys ages five and one.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows the Rogue came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.
The vehicle driven by Blevins next struck head-on a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 17-year-old girl from Lexington.
Around 45 minutes later both drivers were freed from their vehicle by Purcell firefighters using extraction tools.
Blevins was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal and external and leg injuries.
The Lexington teen was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center. She was admitted in stable condition with leg and head injuries.
The carload of four from Lindsay were taken by personal vehicle to Purcell Municipal Hospital. All were treated and released.
Troopers report everyone involved in the accident were wearing seat belts at the time.
