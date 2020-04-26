Passing draws senator's salute

State Sen. Greg McCortney is expressing his condolences after the passing of Garvin County Election Board Secretary Doylene Cunningham earlier this week.
“My thoughts and prayers are with her family and co-workers during this difficult time,” said McCortney, R-Ada, whose District 13 includes most of Garvin County.
“I’m grateful for her leadership and service with the Garvin County Election Board.”
Cunningham had previously announced she would step down as secretary due to health issues with her resignation previously set to be effective April 30.
Cunningham was first named to the job in December 2012 before officially stepping in a few weeks later in January 2013.
McCortney then nominated Assistant Secretary Gayla Dean to become her successor.
That nomination was approved by the Oklahoma State Election Board on Monday, April 20. Cunningham passed away earlier that same day.
“Gayla has worked with three election board secretaries during her tenure, demonstrating leadership, professionalism and dedication to the board and the election process,” McCortney said.
“I want to congratulate Gayla on her confirmation and thank her for her continued service to the citizens of Garvin County.”
Dean’s appointment officially begins on May 1. She's been working in the office since 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.