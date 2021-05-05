When Claude Ledbetter came to Pauls Valley to take his first try at being a pastor he had no idea he and his family would still be at the same local church three decades later.
Now at his 30th anniversary of stepping to the pulpit as the pastor of the local Church of the Nazarene, Ledbetter can't help but think back to when he committed himself to his Lord.
Even though it took a while for Ledbetter to fully embrace his calling he's grateful it's led to Pauls Valley – a place he's called home for 30 years.
“I moved to Pauls Valley to be a pastor,” Ledbetter said, adding he and his wife Rhonda moved here in March 1991. Five children are also at the center of their lives.
“I never had heard of Pauls Valley until the district supervisor told me about this job,” he said, referring to the Church of the Nazarene southwest district in Oklahoma.
“It was my first church to pastor at. It's the only church I've ever pastored at.”
Going back even further Ledbetter was born in Arkansas, lived in Kansas and as a teenager committed himself to being a Christian.
He even remembers a conversation with God the very next day that centered on a spiritual calling to be a church pastor.
“I believe I was called by God to be a pastor,” Ledbetter said during a casual chat in his office at the church on North Pecan.
“I remember exactly when it happened. I was 16 years old in Hamlin, Texas at a revival in the football stadium. That was the first night I gave my life to the Lord. It was the first night I became a Christian and wanted to do the work the Lord wanted me to do.
“God let me know I had played with the church long enough and that it was time to give my life to him.
“I remember the folding chairs on the 40-yard line and it was right there I gave my life to the Lord.”
That spiritual commitment was taken up a few levels the very next night as Ledbetter says God was telling him he wanted even more.
“The second night of the revival I heard God whisper again that I was going to be a pastor,” he said.
“I told God that I was going to be a pilot. We argued all night long about that. By that time God was screaming at me. It was God's calling for me to be a pastor.”
It truly was a revelation for Ledbetter, especially since from the time he was a young boy he wanted to be a pilot and serve in the Air Force.
Later he did embrace this calling as Ledbetter did some home study and attend night courses for the Church of the Nazarene.
“It took me about 10 years to come to terms with God wanting me to be a pastor.”
•••
The thought that he's not only been a pastor but one at the same church for 30 years still amazes Ledbetter in a kind of where-has-the time-gone kind of way.
“It's been amazing. People have loved us and loved our kids. I don't believe I have accomplished this. I believe we've accomplished this together,” Ledbetter said.
“I remember all the people, all the experiences, the friendships, the fellowship. I've watched little kids from this church grow up, I went to their graduation, I was there for their wedding, celebrated the birth of their children.
“We reach out, we touch so many people. We've helped hundreds of families with our clothing closet. We've sent out so many young people into the world that are now doing the Lord's work.
“But I'm not done yet. I'm not ready to put a stamp on it just year. There's not many guys that get the chance to choose to stay at one place for 30 years. But I have.
“I have asked God many times hoping that he's so pleased with me that I get to pastor at the same church for so long.”
