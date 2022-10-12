Pastors hope to help with grief

A group of Pauls Valley pastors believe the time is right to organize a gathering to help people deal with grief, especially the losses and difficulties coming from a two-year bout with a global pandemic.
It’s being called a Service of Grief, which is now scheduled for a 6 p.m. start on Nov. 1 at the local First Presbyterian Church.
Members of the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance planning the event say it’s designed to offer interactive ways to deal with grief.
Chas Gowing of the Presbyterian Church says there are some who experienced loss during the pandemic and have been “unable to process that grief.”
“We want to give care to the community,” Gowing said.
“We don’t care what your religion is or even if you have a religion – if you’ve experienced loss we want to help you process that grief.
“The seed of this idea started with helping people process their grief coming during the pandemic. Some people may not be able process that grief. Hopefully we can help them do that.”
After an opening prayer the event is expected to start with a musical expression of grief provided by the Chorale Prelude for Organ written by Johannes Brahms.
Next is the plan to offer seven stations with local pastors helping people grief interactively.
“I’m excited about the interactive stations for process grief,” Gowing said.
“Local pastors will be available to pray with or just talk.”
The first station is transformation as sea glass, flower bulbs and seeds are meant to transform grief into life or a “thing of beauty.”
Glass beads and water will be for cleansing, while participants can then release their loss on a piece of paper to be burned as journals for home will be encouraged to “get out your feelings.”
Care for others involves lighting a candle and praying for others who are grieving. Then it’s walk the labyrinth to reset your path. The next station is anointing with oil and prayer with a pastor.
Pastors will also be available for counseling those who can get overwhelmed at times by their grief.
The hope is “these activities will help comfort you in the pain of your grief.”
“At the end it’s not departure but an invitation to remain. Some pastors will remain, and you will not be rushed out.”
The local ministerial alliance is also making plans to participate in a community favorite as a handful of church are expected to again offer a Trunk-or-Treat event.
Complete with kids and adults alike in holiday costumes and loads of candy, the participating churches will host the activity from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
A location has not yet been announced but the group is also planning a Thanksgiving community service on Nov. 20.
