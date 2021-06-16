Patriotic feel now in the air

The patriotic feel will be strong in the town of Paoli as an Independence Day Celebration is planned for Saturday, July 3.
Sponsored by the local fire and police departments, Paoli's community event is set to start at 5 p.m. in the local Dulin Park.
Activities like a cornhole tournament, inflatables for kids and various food items are featured, along with a fireworks show that evening.
That same night will be the start of PV’s Fourth of July gathering in Wacker Park.
The Pauls Valley Opry will take to the bandshell stage for the 6th annual Opry in the Park show starting at 8 p.m. July 3.
The free show will feature performances from a number of “favorite stars” of the local opry. Those coming are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The following day on July 4th will be PV’s festivities that includes live music and various vendor booths and food trucks kicking things off at 4 p.m.
The Love PV Festival raises money to provide school supplies to children in Pauls Valley and Whitebead.
The festivities are scheduled to wrap up with the start of the big fireworks show starting at around 9:45 p.m. with more live music to follow afterwards.
Later in the summer comes another big event in nearby Stratford.
Food and retail vendors are now being signed up for the Stratford Peach Festival.
Vendor applications and more car show information are available on the festival’s Facebook page.
The annual Stratford Peach Festival – always on the third Saturday in July – is this year set for July 17.
